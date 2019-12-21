Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, December 21st, 2019

Trump Is Fighting So Many Legal Battles, It’s Hard to Keep Track

Author:     Peter Baker
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Nov. 6, 2019
Stephan:   I was in government during Watergate, and knew several people in the Clinton administration, and in both of those impeachment epochs I could not remember any other significant lawsuits concurrently involving the president. But with Trump I can't even keep all the lawsuits straight; I don't think I could even name all of them. In fact, I cannot think of any public official in my lifetime at any level of government who has had thousands of lawsuits filed against him, as is the case with Trump. With his litigation background, bankruptcies, fines, and judgments, if Trump came to your door to fix your roof would you hire him?

President Trump has brought his penchant for the legal process to the presidency.
Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — Another day, another legal battle. Or two. Or three. In one court, a longtime political ally just went on trial. In another, judges ordered his accounting firm to turn over his tax returns. In still another, a writer who claims he raped her filed a defamation lawsuit against him. In a fourth, a judge overturned an anti-abortion policy.

And that was all in the space of barely 48 hours.

Even as President Trump tries to fend off the ultimate threat of impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors, he and his team are waging simultaneous legal battles on a wide array of fronts, facing perhaps more significant challenges with more consequences to his presidency than any modern occupant of the Oval Office has confronted at one time.

It requires a scorecard just to keep track. Mr. Trump is […]

