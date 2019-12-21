Trump Adviser Caught On Tape: Voter Suppression Key To GOP Battleground Efforts

Stephan: Between the false media and its endless disinformation, the moral abdication of Facebook and Youtube about permitting false political information to be posted -- although there does seem to be some incremental improvement there -- and the Republican Party's voter suppression and gerrymandering, I think it is a toss-up as to whether 2020 will be an honest election. In my view, all of this is part of the growing threat to American democracy, what is left of it. Here is some insight into what the Republicans have planned. As to remedies: All of this would be radically improved by reversing Citizens United and creating public funding of the electoral process. Second change I would make is to have civics be a mandatory semester long course in all schools, public and private, at the eighth grade and covered further in history class. Right now, 64% of the Americans cannot name the three brnaches of government. Citizenship is a skill; it has to be learned discussed, given historic context tried out.