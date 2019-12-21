Trump Adviser Caught On Tape: Voter Suppression Key To GOP Battleground Efforts

Saturday, December 21st, 2019
Stephan: Between the false media and its endless disinformation, the moral abdication of Facebook and Youtube about permitting false political information to be posted -- although there does seem to be some incremental improvement there -- and the Republican Party's voter suppression and gerrymandering, I think it is a toss-up as to whether 2020 will be an honest election. In my view, all of this is part of the growing threat to American democracy, what is left of it. Here is some insight into what the Republicans have planned.
As to remedies: All of this would be radically improved by reversing Citizens United and creating public funding of the electoral process. Second change I would make is to have civics be a mandatory semester long course in all schools, public and private, at the eighth grade and covered further in history class. Right now, 64% of the Americans cannot name the three brnaches of government. Citizenship is a skill; it has to be learned discussed, given historic context tried out.
American lawyer and Senior Counsel to the re-election campaign of President Trump
MADISON, WISCONSIN — One of President Donald Trump’s top re-election advisers told influential Republicans in swing state Wisconsin that the party has “traditionally” relied on voter suppression to compete in battleground states but will be able to “start playing offense” in 2020 due to relaxed Election Day rules, according to an audio recording of a private event obtained by The Associated Press.
“Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places,” Justin Clark, a senior political adviser and senior counsel to Trump’s re-election campaign, said at the event. “Let’s start protecting our voters. We know where they are. … Let’s start playing offense a little bit. That’s what you’re going to see in 2020. It’s going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program.”
Asked about the remarks by AP, Clark said he was referring to false accusations that the GOP engages in voter suppression.
I did have a high school civics class, very badly taught. Barely an ounce of truth in it.
I have learned a lot since then…
Thge three branches of government are…
Greed
Lies
Corruption
…it is powered by domination, violence, fear and racism.
Oh…and let’s please stop calling this a democracy…that is pure propoganda with no empirical basis of truth.