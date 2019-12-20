‘Deeply Entangled in a Criminal Conspiracy’: NYC Lawmakers Seek to Sever City’s Ties to Trump Org

Stephan: The impeachment doesn't even touch the seemingly endless criminality of Trump and his family. Not the politics, just your basic grift, lack of ethics, and incompetence. This all quite apart from politics although political power makes it so much easier and more profitable. Trump just wrote a $2 million check to pay off the fine on an earlier grift. $25 million for the grifter university. The failed casinos, the thousands of laws suits, unpaid workers, six bankruptcies, payoffs to porn stars, it just goes on and on. How can anyone possibly support this man to be the president of the United States?

Following President Donald Trump officially changing his residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Fla., several members of the New York City Council have introduced a resolution seeking to end the president’s business ties with the city’s municipal parks.

Democratic City Councilman Mark Levine on Thursday was expected to introduce a non-binding resolution calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to sever the Trump Organizations four contracts with the city, three of which are up for renewal in 2021, according to the New York Daily News. The resolution was co-sponsored by Councilwomen Margaret Chin and Carlina Rivera.

The president’s son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization Eric Trump responded in the story that it was “unfortunate” Levine was making the contractual issue into a political issue.

“For over 20 years, The Trump Organization has been a partner of New York City and has saved many iconic assets, such as Wollman Rink and Trump Golf Links at […]