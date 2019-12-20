Study estimates that half of US adults will be obese by 2030

which are aggressively promoted, making it a deadly loop. This is all a function of making profit the only social priority. The entire food system in this country could be transformed from farm field to kitchen into a system that promoted wellbeing. It is a lie that social programs that foster wellbeing cannot be profitable. Nor is it best as Neoliberals assert for everything to be private. There are things like healthcare that are best run as a public national system with wellbeing as their first priority. The same with prisons.

As a people we are literally killing ourselves under the system now operating.

Stephan: Obesity has become a defining characteristic of Americans but, as this report describes, it is not uniform across the country. It is worse in Red value states, and in states (often the same) where income is lower. It is one of the reasons life expectancy in the U.S. has been declining for the past three years. When I look at the research data it seems obvious that this obesity is arising because of wealth inequality, which results in a large percentage eating processed foods,