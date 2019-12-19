‘Stop this illegal purge’: Outrage as Georgia GOP removes more than 300,000 voters from rolls

Stephan: When you know you are rapidly becoming a minority party what do you do? Why keep as many people as possible, particularly those who do not support you from voting. And that is exactly what the Republicans are doing.

Warning of 2020 impact, one critic said Georgia could remain a red state solely “due to the GOP purposefully denying people the right to vote.”

A federal judge Monday night allowed Georgia to move ahead with a purge of over 300,000 voters deemed “inactive” by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, sparking outrage from rights advocates who accused the GOP of an illegal voter suppression effort ahead of the 2020 elections.

“Georgians should not lose their right to vote simply because they have not expressed that right in recent elections, and Georgia’s practice of removing voters who have declined to participate in recent elections violates the United States Constitution,” said Lauren Groh-Wargo, CEO of Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Abrams lost to Republican Brian […]