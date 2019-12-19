Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, December 19th, 2019

How Jews Have Made an Impact on the Modern World

Author:     Norman Lebrecht
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Dec. 12, 2019
Stephan:   While I was standing in line today I heard a Republican anti-semite in a MAGA hat say to his friend, "What have the Jews ever done that makes a difference? We ought to get rid of all of them." I thought that was an interesting question, and people ought to know the answer. So here is a short answer.

From left: Albert Ballin; Albert Einstein; Sarah Bernhardt; Sigmund FreudCredit…Hamburg Marketing GmbH; Associated Press; Bibliothèque Nationale de France; Sigmund Freud Museum, via Associated Press

GENIUS & ANXIETY
How Jews Changed the World, 1847-1947
By Norman Lebrecht
Illustrated. 438 pp. Scribner. $30.

Reciting Jewish achievements and Judaism’s contribution to civilization in order to fight anti-Semitic propaganda is a well-established genre that flourished in 19th-century Europe. After reaching the United States in the first part of the 20th century, it arguably culminated in the 1960s with the writings of popular authors like Max DimontNorman Lebrecht’s “Genius & Anxiety” belongs to that genre: Both the subtitle of his book and the preface testify to Lebrecht’s commitment to demonstrating “how Jews changed the world” as a response to the current moment, which, he laments, is yet again beset by anti-Semitism.

Spanning a century, between 1847 (the death of Felix Mendelssohn) and 1947 (the United Nations’ vote in favor of the creation […]

