Poll: Opinions Of Impeachment Remain Unchanged; Signs Point To Base Election In 2020

Stephan: No rational fact based person can have any doubt about Trump's guilt. That isn't really the question, in my mind. When I look at what is going on about this impeachment what I see is the historic moment when Americans decide as a people whether they want a democracy or a christofascist authoritarian oligarchy. At this moment I think it could go either way.

Surprise, surprise. Americans’ views of impeachment are split and largely unchanged, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll.

With the House expected to impeach President Trump by the end of the week, and after hours upon hours of congressional testimony, 48% of the country opposes impeachment, while 47% supports it.

The last time the question was asked in the poll, last month, it was 47% supporting impeachment and 46% opposing. Those results are statistically unchanged.

The latest poll was conducted between Dec. 9 and 11, just as the House Judiciary Committee was debating which articles of impeachment to introduce against the president.

“It’s like the hearings have never happened,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the poll. “The arguments have only served to reinforce existing views, and everyone is rooting for their side.”

The poll found Trump’s approval rating essentially unchanged at 42%, with familiar splits evident — there are sizable gender and education gaps, with college-educated women overwhelmingly disapproving of the president.

And Americans are divided by where they live, with those in cities […]