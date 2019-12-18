Can Trump Really Get Away With Murder?

Stephan: In a few months, independent of what I hope is going to be the impeachment by the House and removal from office by the Senate of a criminal President, the Supreme Court is going to rule on whether our democracy has been debased to the point where criminal Trump and all the people that follow him in that office are above the law.

Our Supreme Court will hear Donald Trump’s claim that if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue police could not investigate him. Yes, these are crazy times.

In fighting a New York City investigation into whether Trump is a serial tax cheat, one of his lawyers argued in October that should he murder someone the authorities could not even collect evidence. However, lawyer George Consovoy added, Trump could be prosecuted after he leaves office.

Technically, the high court said Friday that it will take up whether Trump’s tax returns and supporting financial records must be turned over to three different investigations.

The deep issue in all three cases is whether the justices will embrace Trump’s claims of being above the law.

The crucial case for Trump is the Manhattan district attorney’s probe which involves subpoenas issued by a pair of House of Representatives committees.

Significantly, the high court is not taking up the most clear-cut allegation of Trump violating his oath of office with regard to his taxes.