In final hours, COP 25 denounced as ‘utter failure’ as deal is stripped of ambition and US refuses to accept liability for climate crisis

Stephan: What we just saw in Madrid, was the triumph of the carbon industry and its greed over the wellbeing of humanity, and the other living beings on this planet. It is a cautionary tale warning each of us that our lives are about to change radically and for the worse, and that as a species we have chosen to be unprepared.

“The only thing more disastrous than the state of UN climate negotiations at COP 25 is the state of the global climate.”

After the COP 25 talks on the Paris climate agreement went into overtime Friday night amid a stalled agreement on wealthy countries’ contributions to greatly reducing climate-warming carbon emissions, civil society groups and climate scientists were shocked by the weak language that emerged from the late-night talks on Saturday.

The latest text includes an “invitation” for countries to communicate their mid-term and long-term climate plans, and the majority of delegations, which attempted to push countries including the U.S. towards ambitious climate targets, were unable Saturday to sway the U.S. away from language regarding carbon markets.