Dutch Electric Vehicle Sales Explosion — Market Will NOT Return To Normal

Stephan: While the United States under criminal Trump, Moscow Mitch, and the spineless Congressional Republicans is doing everything it can to support corporate greed and despoil the environment, true democracies all over the world are behaving very differently. Here is the latest from the Netherlands.

What is happening in the Netherlands is illustrative of what is going to happen in the surrounding countries. The key to understanding this is a European phenomenon (tax loophole) — company cars for private use.

Just over a year ago, electric vehicles were as popular in the Netherlands as they were in many other countries (not popular). They accounted for approximately 2% to 4% of the market. Then came an incentive change — putting an end to the “Tesla subsidy.” The country ended incentives for the portion of the car price above €50,000.

This created a rush on the Tesla Model S, Model X, and the new kid on the block, the Jaguar I-Pace, resulting in the I-Pace becoming the best-selling model of all car types in December 2018. Fully battery electric vehicles (BEVs) reached 30% market share in the same month, pushing the whole market for BEVs to over 5% in 2018.

Last year’s surprise performance of the Jaguar I-Pace was […]