A way to achieve greater than 100% solar power in the U.S., without sacrificing Arizona

Stephan: I am very glad that I am starting to see realistic appraisals of what a non-carbon world might be like in the U.S.. Here is one example of what I mean.

Everybody has that one argument, one point, one opinion, the thing that nobody is asking about, but it consumes you. It’s not unhealthy, it’s just so unrealistic that you harp on it, because if it ever did happen you’d get to say “I told you so,” and there’s absolutely no phrase more satisfying.

For this writer, it’s allowing NFL players to participate in Olympic Rugby, so that the U.S. could dominate for gold every four years, for Elon Musk, it’s converting 100 square miles of the Arizona desert into a solar project with enough capacity to power the country. It’s an old argument of Musk’s, but one he brings up frequently.

It’s also an argument that, as ludicrous as it sounds and logistically flawed as it is, is technically possible – the best kind of possible. Musk’s supermassive solar project would require a patch of land measuring 10,000 square miles, with an accompanying battery in the one square […]