Sunday, December 15th, 2019

Bevin pardons include convicted killer whose brother hosted campaign fundraiser for him

Author:     Andrew Wolfson and Joe Sonka
Source:     Louisville Courier Journal
Publication Date:     2:21 p.m. ET Dec. 13, 2019
Stephan:   I have only one question: Do you have to be scum to run for office as a Republican? Is there some sort of vetting process to confirm it?

Using his executive powers, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin issued hundreds of pardons and commutations during his last days in office in 2019. Credit: Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal

The family of a man pardoned by Gov. Matt Bevin for a homicide and other crimes in a fatal 2014 Knox County home invasion raised $21,500 at a political fundraiser last year to retire debt from Bevin’s 2015 gubernatorial campaign.

The brother and sister-in-law of offender Patrick Brian Baker also gave $4,000 to Bevin’s campaign on the day of the fundraiser, according to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance database.

A photo of Bevin attending the July 26, 2018, fundraiser at the home of Eric and Kathryn Baker in Corbin was published six days later in a local paper, the News Journal.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele, who prosecuted Patrick Baker and other defendants for the 2014 death of Donald Mills, told The Courier Journal on Wednesday it would be an “understatement to say I am aggrieved” by Bevin’s pardon.

1 Comment

  1. Eric on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    The problem is not the politician, the problem are the voters.