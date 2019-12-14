Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, December 14th, 2019

Industry executives: Profits drive rising prices for MS drugs

Author:    
Source:     Science Daily/Oregon Health & Science University
Publication Date:     November 25, 2019
 Link: Industry executives: Profits drive rising prices for MS drugs
Stephan:   Something very interesting has happened in America, people in government or the corporate world are no longer even trying to hide their criminality, look at the piece in today's SR on Moscow Mitch and the impeachment trial, or their naked greed, as this piece lays out. Journal Reference:
U.S. Medicare patients with multiple sclerosis often pay, on average, nearly $7,000 out of pocket to treat their condition each year. And, even though drug companies have provided no new treatment breakthroughs, the price of these disease-modifying medications is rising by 10% to 15% each year for the past decade.

To find out why, a team of researchers at Oregon Health & Science University and the OHSU/Oregon State University College of Pharmacy recruited four pharmaceutical industry executives to speak confidentiality. In a study published today in the journal Neurology, the executives painted a frank picture of the rationale behind the price of medication available to people with MS.

“I would say the rationales for the price increases are purely what can maximize profit,” one executive said. “There’s no other rationale for it, because costs [of producing the drug] have not gone up by 10% or 15%; you know, the costs have probably gone down.”

The executives acknowledged their companies’ unique societal position in delivering medications to improve human health. However, each executive pointed out that their business model […]

