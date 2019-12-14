Experts stunned as Mitch McConnell brags he’s handing control of impeachment trial to Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is bragging that he’s handing over control of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to President Donald Trump.
“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel,” the Kentucky Republican Leader told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night. “There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”
“We’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time, in total coordination with the White House Counsel’s Office and the people representing the President in the well of the Senate,” he said, presumably referring to Republican Senators.
Like Trump, McConnell deserves to end his days in prison.
And yet they and others will never experience any sanction for their vile behavior. But don’t be poor and write a bad check…