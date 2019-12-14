Experts stunned as Mitch McConnell brags he’s handing control of impeachment trial to Trump

Stephan: Think about this: you have committed a serious crime, and you have been arrested and indicted and your case is going to trial, but no worries. You have just been told by the jury foreman and the prosecutor that when it comes to the trial you should just tell them what you want them to do, and what decision you want them to reach and they will do as you tell them. This is exactly what Moscow Mitch is telling the Fox disinformation operation he is going to do. Could you make your contempt for the Constitution and the rule of law any clearer? I don't think so.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is bragging that he’s handing over control of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to President Donald Trump.

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel,” the Kentucky Republican Leader told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night. “There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”

“We’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time, in total coordination with the White House Counsel’s Office and the people representing the President in the well of the Senate,” he said, presumably referring to Republican Senators.