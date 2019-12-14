Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, December 14th, 2019

Blocking the Ballot in a Time of Impeachment

Author:     JAMIL SMITH
Source:     RollingStone
Publication Date:     DECEMBER 11, 2019 9:52AM ET
Stephan:   Republicans do not like democracy; instead, they fear it and will do anything they can to sabotage it. I don't know how many proofs of that statement will be required before it is generally recognized.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)
Credit: Alex Edelman/Getty

House Democrats on Tuesday listed the two main reasons why they want to impeach President Trump. The primary one was because he engaged in a form of voter suppression, though foreign election interference isn’t commonly understood as such. When the president leans on a less powerful counterpart, from Ukraine or elsewhere, to gin up a phony investigation of his potential 2020 opponent, he wasn’t merely doing Vladimir Putin a solid at Ukraine’s expense. Trump was attempting to rob American voters of their agency. If successful, we would not have a truly free and fair choice between him, the incumbent, and either Joe Biden or whoever the Democrats nominate.

It is a fascinating time, seeing this all unfold at the same time that Republicans in Congress prepare to block a new attempt to fix the Voting Rights Act of 1965. They appear ready to do this even as the still-unpopular Trump faces impeachment in the House for interfering in his own forthcoming election […]

