More Americans Delaying Medical Treatment Due to Cost

Stephan: The Illness Profit Industry is insane. Its obsession with profit above all health considerations has resulted in this. This system, in addition to its other failing social outcome measures, is literally killing us. And it is getting worse. I am amazed at what Americans will put up with.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS A third of U.S. adults say their family couldn’t afford care in past year

One in four say care was deferred for a serious medical condition

Lower-income adults and Democrats most likely to report delayed care STORY HIGHLIGHTS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A record 25% of Americans say they or a family member put off treatment for a serious medical condition in the past year because of the cost, up from 19% a year ago and the highest in Gallup’s trend. Another 8% said they or a family member put off treatment for a less serious condition, bringing the total percentage of households delaying care due to costs to 33%, tying the high from 2014.

Gallup first asked this question in 1991, at which time 22% reported that they or a family member delayed care for any kind of condition, including 11% for a serious condition. The figures were similar in the next update in […]