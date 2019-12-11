Monkey-pig hybrids created by Chinese scientists

Stephan: China has made a significant, and ethically challenging breakthrough in genetic engineering. The research trend, in which live both Homo Superior and Chimeras are threads, has been going along quietly, largely unnoticed, except for a story like this one where reality shocks our awareness. In my view we are coming to a leverage point. If profit remains the determining factor it will be irresistible to the rich to move towards Homo Superior by genetically engineering their children. Chimeras of various kinds will become a servant class. This will also expand wealth inequality, and support the creation of a Neo-feudalism culture. I think this is a very big trend to which I will continue to pay close attention.

Chinese scientists have successfully bred monkey-pig hybrids as part of research into the growth of human organs for transplantation in animals.

Although the two chimera piglets died within a week of being born, both were found to have DNA from macaque monkeys in their heart, liver, spleen, lung and skin.

They were bred from more than 4,000 embryos which were implanted into a sow using IVF, according to the New Scientist.

A team from the State Key Laboratory of Stem Cell and Reproductive Biology in Beijing genetically modified monkey cells to produce a fluorescent protein allowing the researchers to track the cells and descendant cells.

These modified cells were injected into the pig embryos five days after fertilisation.

The monkey cells made up only one in 1,000 and one in 10,000 of the remaining pig cells.

The scientists are aiming to repeat the experiments to create healthy animals with higher concentrations of monkey DNA and to eventually reproduce an animal with an organ containing only monkey DNA.

The research paper, published in Protein and Cell, said the results brought […]