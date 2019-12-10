The other college debt crisis: Schools are going broke

Stephan: Everyone is aware of the student debt trend; you may even know it is the largest debt category except mortgages, as of 2018 $1.5 trillion. But unless they are trapped in it, I don't believe most people really appreciate what is going on in the country. Nor is it seen as but one of a cluster of sub-trends that includes this one, the closure of small liberal arts colleges. It is happening almost unnoticed except locally. Part of the great dumbing down of America, the loss of the liberal arts that created the Constitution and grounded a culture to live by it. As I have said before 64% of Americans cannot name the three branches of government. I predict history will see this as the collapse of a Neoliberal society. Now is the time to begin building a new order which holds wellbeing at every level as its first priority. What can you do?