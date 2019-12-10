Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, December 10th, 2019

The other college debt crisis: Schools are going broke

Author:     Scott Cohn
Source:     CNBC
Publication Date:     WED, DEC 4 20192:59 PM EST
 Link: The other college debt crisis: Schools are going broke
Stephan:   Everyone is aware of the student debt trend; you may even know it is the largest debt category except mortgages, as of 2018 $1.5 trillion. But unless they are trapped in it, I don't believe most people really appreciate what is going on in the country. Nor is it seen as but one of a cluster of sub-trends that includes this one, the closure of small liberal arts colleges. It is happening almost unnoticed except locally. Part of the great dumbing down of America, the loss of the liberal arts that created the Constitution and grounded  a culture to live by it.  As I have said before 64% of Americans cannot name the three branches of government. I predict history will see this as the collapse of a Neoliberal society. Now is the time to begin building a new order which holds wellbeing at every level as its first priority. What can you do?

  • Green Mountain College closing notice

    As many as 1 in 5 small private colleges is facing serious financial stress, according to a Moody’s analysis.

  • Enrollments are declining, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest, due to changing demographics, tuition price wars and greater emphasis on career training.
  • Schools that have survived are making tough choices, including mergers, curriculum changes and budget cuts.
  • There are few options for students and parents to check out a school’s financial condition.

HIRAM, Ohio — Small, private liberal arts colleges — a staple of American academia since before the founding of the republic — are colliding with new realities including changing demographics, ever-increasing demand for technical skills and competition with bigger and richer schools.

The result, in many cases, is not pretty.

Moody’s Investor Services estimates 1 in 5 small private colleges faces “fundamental stress” due to declining revenues, rising expenses and little pricing power when it comes to tuition. Analysts project 15 of the colleges will have closed in 2019 — the largest number in recent memory, and three […]

1 Comment

  1. Beth Alexander on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 7:15 am

    The link to the full article has been corrected.