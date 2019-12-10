Here are 5 reasons to suspect Jesus never existed

Stephan: In the form of Fundamentalist Christianity that dominates America today in most web and media coverage the Bible is inerrant, evolution does not exist, or at least does not involve humans, and Jesus is an historical figure exactly as depicted in the Bible. In contrast to that in the scholarly world of theological and antiquity studies, a very different trend has been underway for some years. It has now coalesced around two basic positions. I have been following this field for years but haven't seen many popularly accessible discussions. Most of the academic writing in this area is very heavy going filled with arcane references, and complicated multi-syllabic words one never hears or reads. So I was very glad to find this piece which lays out the two positions quite well in terms easily understood.

Most antiquities scholars think that the New Testament gospels are “mythologized history.” In other words, based on the evidence available they think that around the start of the first century a controversial Jewish rabbi named Yeshua ben Yosef gathered a following and his life and teachings provided the seed that grew into Christianity. At the same time, these scholars acknowledge that many Bible stories like the virgin birth, miracles, resurrection, and women at the tomb borrow and rework mythic themes that were common in the Ancient Near East, much the way that screenwriters base new movies on old familiar tropes or plot elements. In this view, a “historical Jesus” became mythologized.

For over 200 years, a wide ranging array of theologians and historians grounded in this perspective have analyzed ancient texts, both those that made it into the Bible and those that didn’t, in attempts to excavate the man behind the myth. Several current or recent bestsellers take this approach, distilling the scholarship for a popular audience. Familiar titles include Zealot by Reza Aslan and How Jesus Became God by