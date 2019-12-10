College students don’t have enough money to eat. Their classmates are feeding them

Stephan: One of the sickest trends in a very sick America has been the dominance of Neoliberal economic policies and the profiteering upon which they are based. it has invaded every aspect of our culture. It has been encouraged in all public institutions, from childcare to colleges to prisons, to hospitals. And this is what it has wrought.

The window of the food pantry is in an inconspicuous location on the second floor of the student services building at East Los Angeles College, and that’s for the best. Some of the students who come here don’t want the whole campus to know they’re hungry.

“It’s really a sensitive topic for some people,” said Anthony Dominguez, a biochemistry major who sometimes works at the pantry and hands out packaged noodles, granola bars, energy drinks and other items.

After I spoke to Dominguez, I watched a student sidle up to the window and show his ID. He was handed a pouch of apple sauce and a granola bar, then walked away.

But he lingered nearby, watched me interview another pantry customer, then approached.

“It was awkward the first couple of times I came,” he said, asking me to identify him by his initials, J.C.

J.C. told me he lives in a […]