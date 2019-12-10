Chinese single women want blue-eyed babies

Stephan: A very significant trend in China, particularly amongst the middle and upper economic classes resulting from the one-child policy that began in 1980 and dominated China for decades is that women are far more powerful than they have ever been, not least because there are comparatively far fewer of them than men. Ironically all this occurred because the Chinese valued boys over girls and aborted some 400 million girls. In 2016 there were 33.59 million more men than women in the country. One result of that skew is that an attractive woman in China today calls the tune, and men dance to it. An amazing number of Chinese men are virgins into their late 20s, and some will never have a female partner. Talk about an Incel movement. Another result is that Chinese women may not marry at all, and whether they do or not, they are quite picky about what they want in a baby, as this story lays out in some detail.

Looking at page after page of childhood photos, Xiaogunzhu was drawn to an image of a French-Irish boy with smiling dark blue eyes.

But she was not admiring her lover’s family album, she was browsing a catalog of potential sperm donors – the 39-year-old is one of an increasing number of affluent single women in China that are seeking a child, but not a husband.

Unmarried women in China are largely barred from accessing sperm banks and in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, forcing them to seek options abroad.

Her choice made – donor #14471 on the website of a Californian sperm bank – Xiaogunzhu flew to the US to begin the first rounds of treatment.

“There are many women who won’t get married, so they might not fulfill this fundamental biological mission,” Xiaogunzhu said, using the name she blogs under to avoid any negative attention.

“But I felt another path had opened up,” she added.

