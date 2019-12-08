Ultrasound destroys 80 percent of prostate cancers in one-year study

Treating prostate cancer through traditional means such as surgery or radiotherapy carries certain risks, with some patients experiencing impotence, urinary problems and bowel trouble, among other unwanted side effects. Safer and less invasive treatment options could soon be on the table, however, including a novel MRI-guided ultrasound technique that eliminated significant cancers in 80 percent of subjects in a year-long study.
The new technique is called MRI-guided transurethral ultrasound ablation (TULSA) and has been under development for a number of years. The minimally invasive technology involves a rod that enters the prostate gland via the urethra and emits highly controlled sound waves in order to heat and destroy diseased tissue, while leaving healthy tissue unharmed.
These waves come from 10 heating elements built into the length of the rod to treat the entire prostate gland. An algorithm controls which of these elements emit the sound waves at any one time, along […]
There’s no free lunch here by treating any disease, let alone pc with some form of invasive therapy. Nerves do get damaged. Cells are fired and left to die. In order to reach a man’s doughnut, the treatment regime must pass through many layers of cellular tissue to ‘hit’ the target area.
Our healthcare system, whether here in Canada, or stateside, is really disease management. Far better to stop it before it begins. How? Through a whole foods plant-based lifestyle and diet. None of these major killers of western societies was so prevalent in the early 1900s. Asia did not have them either, ’til they adopted our dietary regimen of highly processed foodstuffs, meat, dairy and junk food.
John, you have described our health crisis in this country (USA) accurately, imho. 80% of our diseases could be eliminated through a healthy diet and exercise. The answer is not “disease care” for all, but healthy diet and exercise for all.
I am 72 and do suffer from prostate problems, but do not have cancer “yet”, thank God. This looks like it may be one way to eliminate the cancer problem in those who do have it. I refuse to use a catheter, like so many others do. I just eat good healthy food and hope and pray I do not get the cancer. If I do, so be it, I will die with it. I am not afraid to die.