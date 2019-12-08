Newly released illustrations depict post-9/11 torture techniques

Sunday, December 8th, 2019
Stephan: I have read and seen on television a modest amount of revulsion about this story and the drawings that accompany it, but a notable absence of what I think is the real issue: What does it say about America that Americans who work for ICE or the Border Patrol, or the CIA, are willing to engage in this behavior?
Apparently a lot of men and women in this country have not moved in consciousness from the medieval era and the Inquisition, and I think we ought to be talking about the predisposition of people under color of authority to become... the term that springs to mind is animals, except animals don't torture. These government officials become immoral humans, devoid of ethics or compassion. That I think is the issue we should be discussing.
Psychologist Stanley Milgrim in 1961 carried out a study to see how far Americans would go in torturing people. He found 25.5% were willing to continue to lethal levels. Milgrim concluded, "Stark authority was pitted against the subjects' strongest moral imperatives against hurting others, and, with the subjects' ears ringing with the screams of the victims, authority won more often than not. The extreme willingness of adults to go to almost any lengths on the command of an authority constitutes the chief finding of the study and the fact most urgently demanding explanation."
Clearly, nothing has been done in over half a century to change this, and so we have the American Gulag, child concentration camps, Black rendition sites, and an American leadership willing to order and condone human suffering.
Oh, and did I mention Abu Zubaydah, was never convicted of anything, had no role in ISIS, and yet he is still in the Guantanomo torture facility where he has been for years now.
The illustrations were released in a report written by Zubaydah’s lawyer, Seton Hall University School of Law Professor Mark Denbeaux and some of his students. The New York Times first published
the pictures.
The report
, titled “How America Tortures,” describes the treatment Zubaydah and others endured. The Bush administration maintained the treatment was not torture, calling it instead “enhanced interrogation techniques.”
The program was approved by the Bush Administration in the […]
This or any torture is inhumane and immoral.
Torture is WRONG full stop, end of story. Whether it provides useful info or not it is wrong and it is hard to understand how so many Americans can believe along with the mad king that it is ever justified. I don’t know how to have a conversation with anyone who supports such behavior. Oh, yes the ticking time bomb….
I worked for CIA for almost 36 years and there are many many former and current CIA employees that do not condone torture and are appalled at what happened. Please don’t assume guilt by association.
You misread me, Lanie. I did not comdemn the CIA; I have a number of friends who worked there, including two of the men who headed the agency. What I said was that there are individuals within CIA, ICE,and Border Patrol, who have lost their humanity and have actively participated in torture, as there are certain people in the senior ranks who authorized such activities. In my opinion all such people such me fired from their jobs and tried as the criminals they are.