Newly released illustrations depict post-9/11 torture techniques

Stephan: I have read and seen on television a modest amount of revulsion about this story and the drawings that accompany it, but a notable absence of what I think is the real issue: What does it say about America that Americans who work for ICE or the Border Patrol, or the CIA, are willing to engage in this behavior? Apparently a lot of men and women in this country have not moved in consciousness from the medieval era and the Inquisition, and I think we ought to be talking about the predisposition of people under color of authority to become... the term that springs to mind is animals, except animals don't torture. These government officials become immoral humans, devoid of ethics or compassion. That I think is the issue we should be discussing. Psychologist Stanley Milgrim in 1961 carried out a study to see how far Americans would go in torturing people. He found 25.5% were willing to continue to lethal levels. Milgrim concluded, "Stark authority was pitted against the subjects' strongest moral imperatives against hurting others, and, with the subjects' ears ringing with the screams of the victims, authority won more often than not. The extreme willingness of adults to go to almost any lengths on the command of an authority constitutes the chief finding of the study and the fact most urgently demanding explanation." Clearly, nothing has been done in over half a century to change this, and so we have the American Gulag, child concentration camps, Black rendition sites, and an American leadership willing to order and condone human suffering. Oh, and did I mention Abu Zubaydah, was never convicted of anything, had no role in ISIS, and yet he is still in the Guantanomo torture facility where he has been for years now.