Saturday, December 7th, 2019

Trump pressured Pentagon to give $400 million border wall contract to his favorite Fox News guest

Author:     IGOR DERYSH
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     DECEMBER 4, 2019 11:00AM (UTC)
Stephan:   I continue to find it amazing that criminal Trump's flagrant corruption doesn't seem to affect his base of voters. Here is the latest gobsmacking example. I think that is one of the most important trends in the United States today.

US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border fence in Otay Mesa, California on September 18, 2019.
Credit: Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty

The company of a Fox News guest repeatedly praised by President Donald Trump received a $400 million border wall construction contract from the Pentagon.

The Defense Department announced on Monday that North Dakota-based Fisher Sand and Gravel was awarded the contract to build part of the wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge along the Arizona border.

The announcement came after Trump spent months pressuring the Army Corps of Engineers to pick the firm even though the pressure “concerned” officials, who told Trump that the company’s bids did not meet its standards, according to The Washington Post.

Trump appears to have pushed the firm because he has been “enamored” with CEO Tommy Fisher, a regular Fox News guest.

The Post reported in May that Trump had “aggressively pushed” the Department of Homeland Security and the Army Corps to select Fisher’s firm, which “alarmed” leaders. The […]

1 Comment

  1. Will on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 4:46 am

    For those of us who know trump is a vile, corrupt man no further evidence is needed for those who see him as god’s chosen no evidence is sufficient to convict. I think there is a real danger that he will be “reelected” in the same way he was “elected”. A major disability, a mental breakdown may be the only way to be rid of mad King Donald I. As my mother used to say “he’s too mean to die”.