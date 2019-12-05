Iran Says U.S. Must Pay $130 Billion in Damages After World Court Rules Against Trump Administration

Iran’s top judiciary has ordered the United States to pay up $130 billion in damages about a year after the United Nation’s top court ruled that President Donald Trump’s administration should ease sanctions against Tehran to ensure the continued flow of humanitarian goods.
Iranian Judiciary spokesperson Gholam Hossein Esmaeili told a press conference Tuesday that the country’s courts responded to up to 360 complaints filed by ordinary Iranian citizens who have allegedly suffered from the tight restrictions imposed on the Islamic Republic since the U.S.’ decision last year to exit a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal. He accused Washington of having committed “crimes against the nation,” according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.
The spat is only the latest in a decades-long series of legal battles between the U.S. and Iran, foes since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted the latter’s West-backed monarchy in favor of the clerical leadership in charge today.
Such measures taken at home and abroad have often turned out to be largely […]