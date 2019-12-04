Rapid EV adoption brings queues at some EV chargers on Thanksgiving weekend

Stephan: If we had a properly functioning government instead of a criminal network and grifter paradise, there would be a nationwide effort to create the needed infrastructure to make the transition out of carbon, much as Dwight Eisenhower for reasons of national security, and recognizing the increase in private car ownership and to prepare the United States for interstate trucking built the Interstate highway system. But we don't have that kind of government. So it is good news that we have so many electric vehicles, but very bad news that this is what happened on Thanksgiving.

As expected, throngs of Thanksgiving holiday travelers pushed highways and airports to their limit this weekend. With the ranks of Tesla drivers growing by about 150,000 vehicles in the past year, queues also formed at some of the most popular Supercharger locations. The bad news? A few EV drivers had to wait in queues. The good news? It’s a known and solvable problem – with more chargers and faster-charging rates already underway.

A YouTube video from Thanksgiving day showed about 15 Teslas waiting in a queue for vehicles using about a dozen Superchargers in San Luis Obispo, Calif. In a video from a day earlier, Tesla – anticipating increased traffic ­– deployed a so-called rolling Megapack with 10 72-kilowatt Superchargers on board.

Tesla reportedly said the Megapack carried enough energy to charge about 100 cars.

On Nov. 30, the queue in San Luis Obispo was reportedly two hours. But earlier today, a driver tweeted that only one person was in the line in San Luis Obispo.

It took more […]