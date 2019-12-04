‘Climate chaos’ is displacing the world’s poor communities

Stephan: For years now I have been telling you that one of the great trends in climate change is going to be the displacement of hundreds of millions of people, and that is going to result in social and economic upheaval at a scale never before seen. Here is an early report on that trend.

Climate-fueled disasters such as wildfires, cyclones, and floods were the No. 1 reason that people were forced to flee their homes in the last decade, according to Oxfam, an international confederation of 19 organizations that focus on global poverty. Overall, these events have displaced more than 20 million people around the globe.

The world’s poorest countries, which produce the fewest greenhouse gas emissions, overwhelmingly bore the brunt of the consequences of this extreme weather, said an Oxfam report released Monday. The alliance called for more “urgent and ambitious emissions reductions,” to address the climate refugee crisis.

With the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP25, underway this week in Madrid, Oxfam urged the international community to take action on proposed solutions to this cause-and-effect imbalance, such as the creation of a fund to help affected countries cover disaster-related costs.

“The international community has made little progress towards the provision of new funds to help poor countries recover from loss and damage resulting from the climate emergency,” the report found.