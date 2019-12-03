Rep. Duncan Hunter to plead guilty in campaign finance scandal, leave Congress

Stephan: Duncan Hunter first blamed his wife, then claimed the corruption charges against him were a witch hunt and now, finally, when the evidence is too overwhelming to deny, has pleaded guilty to the dozens of charges of his corruption. Hunter, along with Nunes, Jordan, Gomert, and Chris Collins, to just count the fingers of a single hand, represents the kind of person the Republican Party puts forward to serve in Congress. These aging white men represent the party's idea of integrity.

After years of denials and claims he was the target of a political witch hunt, Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday morning to plead guilty in a sweeping campaign finance investigation.

The announcement was posted on the U.S. District Court docket Monday morning, then KUSI aired an interview with Hunter in which he said he will plead guilty to one of the 60 criminal charges against him. He suggested that he is likely to spend time in custody.

“The plea I accepted is misuse of my own campaign funds, of which I pled guilty to only one count,” Hunter told the station. “I think it’s important that people know that I did make mistakes. I did not properly monitor or account for my campaign money. I justify my plea with the understanding that I am responsible […]