Editor’s Note – Criminal Government

Stephan: I started the day, as usual, doing a first sweep through the academic and popular media and, after two hours, the one thing that stood out for me above all others was the astonishing corruption and criminality of the Republican Party. So I have dedicated today's SR to just a small selection of the total number of stories I found in one day that validate my observation. The Republican Party is not a party as that term has been understood for the past two centuries. It is a criminal racist cult, a network of corruption dedicated to power and personal profit above all other considerations. I am sorry to say this but on the evidence if you vote Republican you vote for criminality and corruption. You vote against America. -- Stephan