‘We got side-tracked by really bad economic policy’: Moody’s analyst reveals how Trump’s economy is a flop .

Stephan: Every week I get emails from readers telling me about how difficult their lives have become financially. The stock market and the Dow Jones may be doing well, but ordinary Americans are not. As you have heard me say before 40% of Americans could not write a $400 check comfortably. Trump a prophet of Neoliberalism has materially degraded the quality of life of the very people who vote for him. That they don't see this, or recognize it for what it is, or understand cause and effect, is one of the saddest parts of this trend.

As Americans head into another holiday season it appears the economic situation isn’t better for the vast majority.

An MSNBC report from Chris Hayes took a deeper dive into economic numbers, showing the difficulties people are facing. The Peterson Foundation revealed in a late October poll that only 35 percent of Americans believe they are better off than before. A full 33 percent say they’re the same and 31 percent said they are worse off. That is an astounding two-thirds of Americans who aren’t benefitting in President Donald Trump’s economy.

Hayes noted that given the economic successes, most Americans should be doing exceptionally well. Former Department of Labor chief economist Betsey Stevenson warned of rising economic inequality ushing in tremendous successes for the top percent of wage earners, but it isn’t trickling down to middle-class families. She noted that in 2018 there was evidence of a slow-down in wage growth compared to what was seen between 2013 and 2017.