Speech pathologist teaches her dog to use a soundboard and now it communicates in sentences

Stephan: The Middle Bronze Age Abrahamic view that we have dominion over the earth, it is like an exploitable bank account, and that humanity stands as a separate act of creation is finally dying after 4,000 years. In ways great and small a recognition is emerging that in fact consciousness is causal and fundamental, and that we live in a matrix of consciousness in which all is interconnected and interdependent. This lovely story of a woman who could see through the illusion and her dog is one example of what I mean.

Christina Hunger, 26, is a speech-language pathologist in San Diego, California who believes that “everyone deserves a voice.”

Hunger works with one- and two-year-old children, many of which use adaptive devices to communicate. So she wondered what would happen if she taught her two-month-old puppy, a Catahoula/Blue Heeler named Stella, to do the same.

“If dogs can understand words we say to them, shouldn’t they be able to say words to us? Can dogs use AAC to communicate with humans?” she wondered.

Hunger and her fiancé Jake started simply by creating a button that said “outside” and then pressed it every time they said the word or opened the door. After a few weeks, every time Hunger said “outside,” Stella looked at the button.

Soon, Stella began to step on the button every time she wanted to go outside.

They soon added more buttons that say “eat,” “water,” “play,” “walk,” “no,” “come,” “help,” “bye,” and “love you.”

“Every day I spent time using Stella’s buttons […]