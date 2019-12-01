US Wars Have Killed Over 800,000 People Since 2001

A recent study conducted by the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University revealed the consequences of all wars promoted by the United States in the Middle East and Asia since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2011.

The author of the study, Neta Crawford, a professor at Boston University, said the alleged intention of the wars after the attack on the Twin Towers was “to defend the United States against future terrorist threats from Al-Qaeda and organizations affiliates”, so, since 2001, wars have expanded to more than 80 countries.

According to the figures in the report, the conflicts waged by the U.S. caused more than 800,000 deaths, including 335,000 civilians, and caused the displacement of some 21 million people due to the violence unleashed.

Two reports released by the Costs of War project, based at Brown University, provide a comprehensive estimate of the financial and human cost of America’s post-9/11 wars.

The authors of the text […]