Trump and the Military – A Significant Problem

“You are not going to change my mind.” That was a comment by my cousin, a tenth dan martial arts legend and ardent Trump supporter during a recent phone call. A former Marine, the Corps is a large part of his personal identity. Given Trump’s recent disposition toward senior Marine generals (think Mattis & Kelly), support for both the USMC and Trump raises the epitome of cognitive dissonance. He is far from alone. Each Wednesday a group of us retired Special Forces (SF) veterans meet for breakfast at the 50’s Diner here in Las Vegas. Here too Trump support is amazingly strong. The perception among many former armed forces personnel is that Trump supports the military and facts cannot not get in the way of their preconceived notion. For them perception is reality. Unfortunately, it is an alternate reality and one with significant negative consequences.
The incongruence between what Trump says publicly and his actions is extraordinary. Unreliable at best, consider […]
My thanks to Col. Alexander (Ret) for his clarity. For the additional information, I will now add to my own observations. That said, I have a question for the Colonel. One that shows up on my mental ‘home’ screen on a daily basis. It feels as if a great number of US citizens are acting out of fear. Are enraptured, which is exactly what happened in Germany during WWII. How do we break through that fog of fear? Or at least, make fear an ally that spurs us to counteract its energy? To shift direction?
Many of us veterans are in organizations which oppose Trump. It is made up of many levels of current employees in the military as well as those of us who have retired and of all levels of service from privates to generals.