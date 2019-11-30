Trump’s Fuel Economy Plan Will Cost Americans Almost Half A Trillion Dollars

Stephan: Criminal Trump has created an economic environment that is proving to be a disaster for ordinary Americans. Everywhere I look I see these stories. Millions here, billions there, extra costs being borne by you, me, and our friends and families. You would think it would engender an enormous pushback by voters. But it does not, and I think it is important to ask why?

If you have been watching the impeachment hearings, you know Republicans are experts at floating all sorts of outrageous theories to protect their lying, cheating, loathsome, egomaniac president from getting kicked to the curb like he deserves. Absurd notions permeate everything they do. Take the current flap of fuel economy standards.

The rationale that professional jackasses like EPA head Andrew Wheeler and DOT head Elaine Chao put forth for rolling back those standards is that it costs automakers more money to make more efficient engines. Those costs are passed along to consumers in the form of higher sticker prices. Higher prices mean fewer people can afford new cars, so they buy older cars instead. Older cars by definition were not built to the highest safety and crash test standards so that means more people will be injured or killed in traffic accidents and it’s all the fault of higher fuel economy standards!

[Vehicle prices are not rising as a result of everyone and their cousin wanting the latest and greatest computer technology in the automobiles according to the Trumpies. Every penny in […]