“It wasn’t just big oil that knew about climate change decades ago”: New report reveals coal knew too

Stephan: Like the tobacco industry, the carbon industries have known for more than a generation they were destroying earth's climate and killing its ecosystems. They didn't care, because they put profit above all other considerations. It is the American hallmark position.

“Exxon Knew” has become a chant, a tagline, and even a hashtag to highlight the fact that the fossil fuel corporation knew about climate change decades ago. Now a new report reveals that it wasn’t just big oil that knew, coal knew too.

The coal industry knew about the danger of rising greenhouse gas emissions as early as 1966, reveals Élan Young in an article published by HuffPost on Friday. The article tells the story of an unearthed journal discovered by Chris Cherry, a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, that contains a passage from a coal research company discussing the evidence of carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere:

“There is evidence that the amount of carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere is increasing rapidly as a result of the combustion of fossil fuels,” wrote Garvey. “If the future rate of increase continues as it is at the present, it has been predicted that, because the CO2 envelope reduces radiation, the temperature of the earth’s atmosphere will increase and that vast changes in the climates of the earth will result.