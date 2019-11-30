Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, November 30th, 2019

After 240 Years and 7 Generations, Forced to Sell the Family Farm

Stephan:   This is the story of one farm family but also the shared-saga of thousands of American farm families.  The network of family farms that has fed us for generations is collapsing, yet another facet of what is happening in rural America. The effect this is going have on your life will be seen in much higher food prices, as well as less availability.

Seven generations of Frank Hull’s family have lived and been buried on their farm in Durham, N.Y.
Credit…Sara Naomi Lewkowicz/The New York Times

DURHAM, N.Y. — Farmer Frank hobbled into the house, cane in hand.

“Sow got out of her pen, had to chase her down,” said Farmer Frank — Frank Hull, 71 — whose body, ravaged from decades of heavy manual work, is no longer built for chasing sows.

For half a century, he and his wife, Sherry, 67, have run their 260-acre farm here in the upper Catskills, some two hours north of New York City.

Known as Hull-O Farms, it has been in Mr. Hull’s family since his forebear, John Hull, founded it some 240 years and seven generations ago.

It is one of the oldest farms in the country continuously owned and run by the same family. But that lineage is about to end.