Trump Tax Records Reveal New Inconsistencies — This Time for Trump Tower

Stephan: It's fascinating don't you think? Trump is so obviously a grifter and a criminal, and has been one his entire life. No person remotely like Trump has ever occupied the White House, and the Founders would be horrified that such a person was president. Yet his blatant criminality, racism, obvious ignorance, and psychopathic personality makes not the slightest difference to, according to FiveThirtyEight today, 41.8% of Americans who approve of him. That I think is the most telling thing to be said about America today.

Donald Trump’s business reported conflicting information about a key metric to New York City property tax officials and a lender who arranged financing for his signature building, Trump Tower in Manhattan, according to tax and loan documents obtained by ProPublica. The findings add a third major Trump property to two for which ProPublica revealed similar discrepancies last month.

In the latest case, the occupancy rate of the Trump Tower’s commercial space was listed, over three consecutive years, as 11, 16 and 16 percentage points higher in filings to a lender than in reports to city tax officials, records show.

For example, as of December 2011 and June 2012, respectively, Trump’s business told the lender that 99% and 98.7% of the tower’s commercial space was occupied, according to a prospectus for the loan. The figures were taken from “borrower financials,” the prospectus stated.

In tax filings, however, Trump’s business said the building’s occupancy was 83% in January 2012 and […]