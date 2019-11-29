The Army Built to Fight ‘Medicare for All’

Friday, November 29th, 2019
Stephan: An overwhelming majority -- 64% -- of Americans have never experienced what it is like to live in a real healthcare system where everyone rich or poor has high-quality healthcare, in which illness or injury are not potentially bankrupting, where the outcome data for their recovery is orders of magnitude better, and the cost of pharmaceuticals is a fraction of what it is in the U.S.
A surprising number of Americans are actually against universal healthcare. It is a form of willful ignorance, and it is what keeps the American illness profit system viable.
I follow the healthcare debate very closely and my main take away is that almost all of what you read, see, and hear is crap. Either based on ignorance, or deliberate and calculated misinformation.
If you hear someone say that we can't afford universal single-payer healthcare as a birthright, you can be sure they are willfully ignorant, lying, or serving some other priority. In fact, a universal single-payer system would save the nation, by the best estimates, about $1.3 trillion a year, and completely eliminate the nearly 500,000 American medical bankruptcies that occur each year.
The only thing that is going to eliminate the illness profit system replacing it with real healthcare is citizen action, and the profiteers in the current system, as this article describes, are pouring billions of dollars into misleading and misinforming Americans.
Democracy requires an educated and politically active population dedicated to fostering wellbeing. Do you think we have that in America? I am no longer sure.
Credit: Illustration by David Senior
Chip Kahn took one look at the scene playing out inside the stately Hart Senate Office Building and knew he needed to do something about it.
It was mid-September 2017 and Sen. Bernie Sanders had just ascended a stage to the cheers of more than a hundred health care activists, grassroots organizers and political supporters. The packed hearing room had played host to some of the most solemn moments in Washington’s modern history: the crafting of a landmark missile treaty with the Soviet Union, the investigation of the 9/11 terror attacks, the consideration of at least five Supreme Court nominees.
On this day, it had been transformed into a staging ground for the first stop in Sanders’ latest political crusade. Standing in front of a bright blue HEALTHCARE IS A RIGHT banner tacked to the back wall, Sanders heralded the renewal of a “long and difficult […]