Rural America’s banking problem

Stephan: Except for the people who live in rural America few in the country seem to realize the degree to which life in those areas is becoming more difficult, more dangerous, and less comfortable. Hospital are closing by the score because they aren't profitable enough or, as a result of criminal Trump's immigration policies, because the foreign-born physicians and nurses that staffed rural hospitals are no longer coming to America. A rural American who has a heart attack may not be able to get to a hospital in the "golden hour" thus putting their survival at risk. A rural pregnant woman whose water breaks may live more than 100 miles from a hospital and end up delivering her baby in a car before she can get to a facility where she can get the care she needs, and this is just the beginning. Now banking for rural Americans is being degraded in a massive way, as this story describes. The factual reality is that because everything in the United States is calibrated to profit, and rural areas aren't that profitable, the quality of life for those who live there, particularly in Red value states, is becoming problematic.