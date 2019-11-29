Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, November 29th, 2019

A gun is fired on US school grounds twice a week, database reveals

Author:     Lois Beckett
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Tue 26 Nov 2019 18.02 EST
Stephan:   There is no other Western democracy in the world where little children and teenagers routinely do emergency shooter drills, because they may need those skills to survive. Just look at the headline of this report.

Police officers take part in active shooter response training exercise at Fountain middle school in Fountain, Colorado, in June 2017.
Credit: Dougal Brownlie/AP

A gun is fired on a school campus in America nearly twice a week. Suicide, homicides, a police shooting, attacks on students by other students: more than once a month this past year, gunfire on American school and university campuses has turned deadly, according to a database of school gunfire incidents compiled by advocates.

In the latest in a series of brutal shootings in California, and 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were shot to death in the parking lot of an elementary school in Union City, California, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police had no immediate motive for the shooting, but said that a suspect or suspects had fired into the van the boys were sitting in multiple times.

Schools are one of the safest places for kids in the United States, and shootings in and around schools represent only a tiny fraction of the violence that […]

