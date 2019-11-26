Under Trump, LGBTQ Progress Is Being Reversed in Plain Sight

Stephan: Almost every day I see some disgusting social policy or judgment from criminal Trump and his Congressional cult, always to a negative effect on some minority group. Sexually insecure men, like Trump and his cult seem to have a particularly hard time with the LGBTQ community, and do everything in their power to make their lives miserable. Here are the facts.

When he campaigned for president, Donald Trump posed with the rainbow flag and became the first GOP nominee to mention LGBTQ citizens in his convention speech. In his first month as president, he signed an executive order stating he was “determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community.”

Yet since taking office, Trump’s administration has acted to dismantle federal protections and resources for LGBTQ Americans, particularly those gained under President Barack Obama.

In a reversal from the Obama administration, the Trump administration has repeatedly taken the position that laws and regulations that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex do not cover a person discriminated against for being gay or transgender. The administration has also pushed for religious exemptions to civil rights laws, which experts say will make it easier to discriminate against LGBTQ individuals. The administration has taken particular aim at transgender people, barring them from joining the military.

The White House did not respond to […]