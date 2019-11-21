Trump Approval Holds Steady in Face of Impeachment Probe

- President Donald Trump’s approval has risen back to 43%
- Disapproval of Trump has fallen to 54%
- Trump’s handling of the economy remains his strongest area
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Despite days of focus by national and international news media on the impeachment proceedings currently underway in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump’s job approval rating remains statistically similar to where it has been for weeks. Gallup’s latest poll, fielded Nov. 1-14, failed to show a noticeable impact of the impeachment hearings in Congress on presidential approval. In fact, the last time the president’s approval rating was 43% was in mid-September, just before news outlets began to report that a whistleblower complaint had been filed regarding a call between Trump and the president of Ukraine.
This relative stability in approval rating contrasts with President Richard Nixon’s job approval trajectory, which took a noticeable dip as a potential impeachment inquiry came into focus in the early 1970s.
Trump Approval Remains Strong Among Republicans
As President Trump battles the impeachment inquiry, 90% of Republicans approve of his job performance, while 10% disapprove. These assessments by his fellow Republicans remain […]
