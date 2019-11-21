Trump Approval Holds Steady in Face of Impeachment Probe

Stephan: If you listened to the impeachment hearings today then it should be obvious and undeniable to you that Donald Trump is, in the most fundamental way possible, a crook who should be removed from office immediately. He is damaging the nation and the stability of the world in ways that may take a generation or more to repair. I say it should be obvious but, in fact, it is not. The factual reality is that the christofascist racist cult that is the Republican party is completely unmoved. This give us the clearest evidence one could have that the Great Schism Trend is not tearing, but has torn, the country apart at a level not seen since 1864. More than anything else, in my opinion, racism, guns, male dominance, and "Christian" fundamentalism are the real issues in America today. Few will say it out loud, but the facts don't lie, and they tell us the problem with America is Americans.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS President Donald Trump’s approval has risen back to 43%

Disapproval of Trump has fallen to 54%

Trump’s handling of the economy remains his strongest area STORY HIGHLIGHTS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Despite days of focus by national and international news media on the impeachment proceedings currently underway in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump’s job approval rating remains statistically similar to where it has been for weeks. Gallup’s latest poll, fielded Nov. 1-14, failed to show a noticeable impact of the impeachment hearings in Congress on presidential approval. In fact, the last time the president’s approval rating was 43% was in mid-September, just before news outlets began to report that a whistleblower complaint had been filed regarding a call between Trump and the president of Ukraine.

This relative stability in approval rating contrasts with President Richard Nixon’s job approval trajectory, which took a noticeable dip as a potential impeachment inquiry came into focus in the early 1970s.

Trump Approval Remains Strong Among Republicans

As President Trump battles the impeachment inquiry, 90% of Republicans approve of his job performance, while 10% disapprove. These assessments by his fellow Republicans remain […]