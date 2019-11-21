California, 22 other states sue to defend stricter auto-emissions standards

Stephan: It has become very clear that almost half the individual states and Trump and the Republicans are at antipodal positions. Twenty-two of them are now suing the Trump Administration to preserve stricter auto emission standards in spite of everything Trump is doing to keep the carbon industries alive, prosperous, and unregulated.

California’s fight with the Trump administration over its ability to shape climate policy is headed to court — again — as the state pushes to keep its authority to set stricter auto-emissions standards.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, along with the attorneys general of 22 other states, filed a lawsuit Friday that seeks to block the Environmental Protection Agency from stripping parts of California’s federal waiver that allows it to create its own tailpipe rules.

“We cannot afford to backslide in our battle against climate change,” Becerra said during a press conference in Santa Barbara, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. “The Trump administration continues to side with polluters instead of protecting our families, our health.”

Becerra’s lawsuit asks the U.S. District Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., to review whether the EPA can strip parts of California’s nearly 50-year-old waiver under the Clean Air Act. The waiver was reauthorized in 2013 for vehicles made through 2025 and beyond […]