Blood ‘cleaning’ treatment which pulls disease from body using magnets ready for human trials

Stephan: This, potentially, is some extraordinarily good medical news. This new technology is about to go into human trials and, if it pans out, as seems likely, it holds profound implications for future medical care.

We’ve covered news of a longevity fund that hopes to extend human lives past a hundred years. We’ve explored the concept of remote surgery, where a doctor miles away operates on a patient through the use of mixed reality technology.

Now, a UK company called Medisieve literally wants to use magnets to pull out diseases out of the bloodstream. Yes, you heard that right.

How magnets birthed Medisieve

Think to how you are asked to drink a Barium solution before an MRI or X-Ray. While obviously not exactly the same, the concept is in fact similar. The same way magnetic nanoparticles can be made to bind to cells in the body, the man behind the idea, Dr. George Frodsham, believes they could also be made to bind with threatening foreign bodies like bacteria or viruses – potentially even cancer.

In an interview with The Telegraph where he represented his company Medisieve, he went into details about his technology. He explained how foreign objects in the blood could be sucked out of the blood after being bound to magnetic particles, […]