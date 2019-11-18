Stephen Miller is no outlier. White supremacy rules the Republican party

Stephan: Just for starters note that this story appears in Great Britain's most prominent newspaper; this is how the United States is now looked upon. Does that make you proud? No, me neither. Then consider what the story is telling us, something few want to talk about: The Republican party has become a christofascist White nationalist cult. Would you invite Stephen Miller to your house for dinner? No, neither would my wife and I.

This week, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) published a bombshell article revealing troubling emails that White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller sent to editors at Breitbart News, the far-right media outlet previously led by Steve Bannon.

The emails, which were leaked by former Breitbart editor Katie McHugh and predate Miller’s period in the White House, show Miller’s obsession with immigration and his seemingly successful attempts to get Breitbart editors to write anti-immigration stories, some of which were based on openly white nationalist sources like American Renaissance and V-Dare.

The widespread public outrage in response to the revelations is understandable. Miller is the longest serving senior advisor to President Trump who is not related to the president, and is believed to be the architect of the White House’s draconian anti-immigration policies, which doesn’t just target “illegal immigration” but also aims to return to the country to the infamously racist immigration […]