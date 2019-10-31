Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, October 31st, 2019

Trump promotes far right student organization accused of racial bias and supporting extremism

Author:     David Badash
Source:     AlterNet
Publication Date:     October 23, 2019
Stephan:   Donald Trump, like his father before him, is a White racist; the evidence about that is irrefutable. It is interesting to watch as his chances of being impeached increase his racism is becoming more explicit in order to keep the Trumpers who support him, themselves racists, more firmly in his camp. I find this despicable, but then I find Trump criminal and despicable.

Trump addressing Turning Point USA

As he inches closer and closer to being impeached President Donald Trump is working hard to secure his base. One of the most powerful organizations at the president’s disposal is Turning Point USA, which is closely tied to the Trump campaign through Trump family members. TPUSA has been described as a “far-right group” which was originally funded by billionaire donor to Republican and Evangelical Christian causes, Foster Friess.

(Friess may be best-known to most Americans as the man who suggested the best birth control for women is “Bayer aspirin between their knees.”)

TPUSA was founded and is headed by Charlie Kirk, who a USA Today opinion writer says “seems to have a fraught relationship with facts when they get in the way of his worshipful approach to President Donald Trump.” The group claims to have “a presence on over 1,500 campuses,” […]

