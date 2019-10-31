Trump promotes far right student organization accused of racial bias and supporting extremism

Stephan: Donald Trump, like his father before him, is a White racist; the evidence about that is irrefutable. It is interesting to watch as his chances of being impeached increase his racism is becoming more explicit in order to keep the Trumpers who support him, themselves racists, more firmly in his camp. I find this despicable, but then I find Trump criminal and despicable.

As he inches closer and closer to being impeached President Donald Trump is working hard to secure his base. One of the most powerful organizations at the president’s disposal is Turning Point USA, which is closely tied to the Trump campaign through Trump family members. TPUSA has been described as a “far-right group” which was originally funded by billionaire donor to Republican and Evangelical Christian causes, Foster Friess.

(Friess may be best-known to most Americans as the man who suggested the best birth control for women is “Bayer aspirin between their knees.”)