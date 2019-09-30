Stephan: A reader wrote me asking, "With all the craziness going on in America, the media seems to have little time to cover anything else. So can you tell us what China is up to?" Excellent question, I thought. Well, there is Hong Kong of course. But in the broader sense while Trump and his minions are dismantling American democracy, and selling the government to a few corporations, most notably the carbon and extractive industries, and squandering almost unimaginable sums on the military-security-industrial complex here is what China is doing. Which nation do you think will have the infrastructure to dominate the last half of the 21st century?

Visualizing China’s Most Ambitious Megaproject

Costing between $4-8 trillion and affecting 65 countries, China’s ambitious One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative is the granddaddy of all megaprojects.

By the time of it’s estimated completion in 2049, OBOR will stretch from the edge of East Asia all the way to East Africa and Central Europe, and it will impact a lengthy list of countries that account for 62% of the world’s population and 40% of its economic output.

Today’s infographic from Raconteur helps visualize the initiative’s tremendous size, scale, and potential impact on Asian infrastructure.

Silk Road 2.0

The tangible concept behind OBOR is to build an extensive network of infrastructure – including railways, roads, pipelines, and utility grids – that help link China to the rest of Asia, as well as Africa and Europe.

This multi-trillion dollar project will fill the infrastructure gap that currently inhibits economic growth potential on the world’s largest continent, but it has other important objectives as well. By connecting all of these economies together, China is hoping to become the gatekeeper for a new platform international trade cooperation and […]