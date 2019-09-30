New research on right-wing psychology points toward big trouble ahead

Stephan: I have been reading the right-wing media over the past few days, as Trump's impeachment is taking shape, as well as the comments posted on those sites by readers. What strikes me about both the article texts and, particularly, is how hysterical they are. How completely divorced from reality, and how threatening and violent the language is. Globalism is the new buzz word, and hatred of media, the intelligence community, and the FBI are the triggers for this outpouring. What is alarming are the constant references to violence. As the Trump impeachment moves along, there are parts of the country, particularly in the South and Central states, where we may see civil violence. These are angry White people heavily armed and anxious to shoot someone.

Donald Trump is the King of Chaos. He has lied at least 12,000 times since becoming president of the United States.

These lies are often obvious and lazy — such as incorrectly claiming that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama and then forcing scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to parrot his lies. Trump’s lies are made no less dangerous when they happen to be lazy and obvious.

Trump is unapologetic and unabashed in his contempt for American democracy and the rule of law. Many mental health professionals have concluded he is unwell. He lacks impulse control and evidences sociopathic behavior.

America’s own spies do not trust our unpredictable president to act responsibly with the country’s secrets.

Trump is mercurial in his cruelty, waiting until people are in dire need to punish them, often based on sheer […]