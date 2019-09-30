New research on right-wing psychology points toward big trouble ahead

Donald Trump is the King of Chaos. He has lied at least 12,000 times since becoming president of the United States.
These lies are often obvious and lazy — such as incorrectly claiming that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama and then forcing scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to parrot his lies. Trump’s lies are made no less dangerous when they happen to be lazy and obvious.
Trump is unapologetic and unabashed in his contempt for American democracy and the rule of law. Many mental health professionals have concluded he is unwell. He lacks impulse control and evidences sociopathic behavior.
America’s own spies do not trust our unpredictable president to act responsibly with the country’s secrets.
Trump is mercurial in his cruelty, waiting until people are in dire need to punish them, often based on sheer […]
My wife was watching TV last night and said she saw Trump say that this proceeding toward impeachment could cause another civil war. If that isn’t enough to stir up trouble, nothing is. We are headed toward a very severe time ahead which is dividing our country and that will make us FALL.