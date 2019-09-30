As climate crisis threatens to put more homes ‘literally underwater,’ study warns big banks offloading risky mortgages onto taxpayers

Stephan: Exactly as I have been predicting. If you live in an area prone to sea rise or flooding take note. One thing you can be sure of is that the banks and mortgage lenders are going to do everything in their power to see they don't take the financial hit.

New research first reported on Friday by The New York Times suggests banks are shifting mortgages made riskier by the climate emergency over to financial institutions backed by U.S. taxpayers—findings that “echo the subprime lending crisis of 2008, when unexpected drops in home values cascaded through the economy and triggered recession.”

Readers described the Times report as “huge” as well as “fascinating and provocative.” It elicited immediate critiques and concerns regarding banks’ actions and the sweeping potential consequences for American taxpayers and the global economy.