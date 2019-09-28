What Percentage of Americans Are Vegetarian?

Stephan: What percentage of Americans are vegetarians? What do you think? I was asked this, and did not have an answer, so I went and looked for reliable data. Here it is. The number is actually smaller than I would have thought.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to a 2018 Gallup poll, 5% of U.S. adults consider themselves to be vegetarian.

Nonwhite Americans (9%) are three times as likely as white Americans (3%) to describe themselves as vegetarian.

11% of self-identified liberals identify as vegetarian, compared with 2% of conservatives and 3% of moderates.

Vegetarianism is less prevalent among older Americans: 2% of adults aged 55 and older say they adhere to a vegetarian diet, compared with 8% of 18- to 34-year-olds and 7% of 35- to 54-year-olds.

Though plant-based diets and meat alternatives have been featured in some recent high-profile forums, including the United Nations and Democratic presidential debates,and are becoming a staple even on fast food restaurant menus, the percentage of vegetarians has remained stable over the past two decades. (emphasis added) A 1999 Gallup survey that asked the same question found that 6% of Americans identified themselves as vegetarian.